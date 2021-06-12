UAE reports 2,123 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths

Chinese Vaccination DXB Covid-19 inoculations started in Dubai for Chinese nationals on visit visas to the UAE last month. Chinese National Chen Gang gets his shot. Antonie Robertson / The National. (Antonie Robertson)

The UAE reported 2,123 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, after a further 249,746 tests.

It brings the total number of infections since the pandemic began in January 2020 to 596,017.

The daily infection rate in the country fell in mid-May, after peaking at nearly 4,000 in late January, but has recently risen slightly to a seven-day average of just over 2,000.

Officials said 2,094 people recovered from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, taking the recovery total to 575,288.

There are 19,005 active cases in the UAE.

Four more people died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,724.

Government data showed 13,684,429 vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

The UAE's vaccine drive has now reached more than 80 per cent of the eligible population, officials said last week.

Meanwhile, families in the UAE who lost elderly relatives to Covid-19 have appealed to others to stay safe.

In telling their stories, they hope sombre reminders of the devastating effects of the pandemic will highlight the need to remain vigilant.

In Abu Dhabi, residents living in the emirate on expired visas can now take the coronavirus vaccine. This allows people who are switching jobs or out of work to get inoculated without delay.

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)