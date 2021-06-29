UAE records 2,184 Covid-19 cases and five deaths

na28 Consul A model of a transformer robot wears a mask and carries a sign saying 'Stay home' outside a shop in Ras Al Khaimah. All photos by Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

The UAE reported 2,184 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 631,160.

Another 2,105 people beat the virus, bringing the recovery tally to 609,711.

Five people died during the 24-hour reporting period and the death toll in the Emirates rose to 1,807.

The number of active cases stands at 19,642.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 281,043 tests.

More than 57.4 million PCR tests have been conducted nationwide.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

The biog Most memorable achievement: Leading my first city-wide charity campaign in Toronto holds a special place in my heart. It was for Amnesty International’s Stop Violence Against Women program and showed me the power of how communities can come together in the smallest ways to have such wide impact. Favourite film: Childhood favourite would be Disney’s Jungle Book and classic favourite Gone With The Wind. Favourite book: To Kill A Mockingbird for a timeless story on justice and courage and Harry Potters for my love of all things magical. Favourite quote: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” — Winston Churchill Favourite food: Dim sum Favourite place to travel to: Anywhere with natural beauty, wildlife and awe-inspiring sunsets.

