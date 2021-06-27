UAE records 2,122 Covid-19 cases and four deaths

Salah Bahri People with pre-booked appointments await their turn to get vaccinated at Barsha Hall in Barsha, a suburb of Dubai. All photos by Antonie Robertson / The National (Antonie Robertson)

The UAE reported 2,122 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its tally to 626,936.

Another 2,077 people overcame the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 605,618.

Four patients died after contracting the disease, raising the country's death toll to 1,796.

The number of daily fatalities is down from the 10 confirmed on Saturday, which was the first time deaths had reached double figures since March 25.

Across the Emirates, the number of active cases stands at 19,522.

The latest infections were detected following another 266,342 PCR tests.

The UAE has stepped up testing in recent days, as part of ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.

Daily testing rates have exceeded 200,000 since May 31 – with a record 293,212 tests conducted on Friday.

More than 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since a nationwide inoculation drive was launched in December.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

ENGLAND WORLD CUP SQUAD Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

