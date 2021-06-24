This Dubai beauty salon is installing microchips into customers' finger nails

The latest treatment gives new meaning to 'chipped nails'

Chipped nails could become the latest essential beauty treatment.

A salon in Dubai is placing microchips under nail polish as a way for people to share their personal information.

Lanour Beauty Lounge created a way to support social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, helping people to do away with paper business cards.

The chips, which use near field communication technology (NFC), can share data over very short ranges, usually a few centimetres.

The chip, which the salon gets from a supplier in China, is placed on the nail and covered by gel to hold it in place before the nail is painted.

The microchip gel manicures cost Dh250 a time, Lanour Beauty Lounge’s founder and chief executive, Nour Makarem, told The National.

“We make it like a business card, so there is no need to handle your business card any more,” she said.

Read More

A nail technician prepares give a manicure at Bedashing Beauty Lounge salon in Shakhbout City, Abi Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari for The NationalAbu Dhabi salons set for Eid Al Fitr boost as safety-first approach wins customer confidence

LED face masks: how effective is this latest at-home beauty must-have?

From microblading to lip tinting: Everything you need to know about semi-permanent make-up

“It has all the information you want – for example, your website, social media accounts, mobile number, your name and your email. This kind of information.

“So, whenever you meet someone and you want to share your business card, he has to scan this chip. They can use any NFC-enabled device.

“You just have to download an application. Most Android mobile phones have it by default.”

The chip’s use is limited at the moment to storing business card-type information, but Ms Makarem sees a big future for the technology.

According to electronics manufacturer Samsung, NFC allows users to make secure transactions, exchange digital content, and connect electronic devices.

The technology is used for transactions like Samsung Pay and Apple Pay.

Ms Makarem said that could also be possible for the microchip manicures, but the system would require an extra layer of security. They are working on it, she said.

But its potential is not limited to payments.

“In the future you may be able to use it for access for your parking or to access your hotel room,” Ms Makarem said.

Updated: June 24, 2021 04:06 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More in Future
An advertisement of Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. China’s biggest banks promised Monday, June 21, 2021, to refuse to help customers trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies after the central bank said executives were told to step up enforcement of a government ban. AP

Bitcoin extends slide to below $30,000 as China shuts down miners

Markets
A prototype of an electrical air-taxi drone by German start-up Volocopter that takes off and lands vertically performs a non-passenger flight over Le Bourget airport, near Paris, France. Reuters 

Volocopter: German firm's air taxi aims to be operational for Paris 2024 Olympics

Arts&Culture
On Monday, Bitcoin declined about 10 per cent to a two-week low as regulators intensified scrutiny. AP  

Banks test cryptocurrencies offerings amid regulatory scrutiny

Business
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
The Falcon 9 carrying the Lockheed Martin Satellite. Courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX launches US military satellite with reusable rocket

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read