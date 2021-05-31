How Thumbay’s Gulf Medical University educated almost 60% of the health professionals who trained in the UAE

Gulf Medical University, the UAE’s first private institution of its kind, has provided more than half of the health professionals trained in the country with their vocational education.

The campus, which features six colleges, lies at the heart of Thumbay Medicity, a sprawling 1 million square feet site in Ajman.

About 4,000 students – half full-time and half part-time – from around the world are enrolled on two dozen accredited programmes, in specialisations including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy and anaesthesiology.

Its first PhD programme was introduced this year for all nationalities, with a preference given to Emirati students.

"I am making it sound very easy. But the last 23 years wasn't very easy. It was a struggle to create this"

“In medical education, we are the only medical university in the private sector in the entire Gulf region,” said the university’s founder and president of the board of trustees, Dr Thumbay Moideen. He is also founder president of Thumbay Group.

“We have almost trained 60 per cent of the health professionals [who have trained] in the country. It’s not doctors only, it’s nurses, dental, physiotherapy and all of that.”

The university and its network of academic hospitals have also educated approximately a fifth of the doctors who trained in the UAE.

The institution was founded in 1998 after Dr Moideen, a businessman from a family of entrepreneurs in the south Indian state of Karnataka, stopped off in the UAE on his way to Tanzania.

At first, not everyone was convinced the plan would succeed.

“When we first started building the hospital, someone told me you are building a hospital in Ajman where there is no population, it’s the smallest emirate,” said Dr Moideen.

“I said I have no option. I have built a medical school, I have to have a hospital.”

But Dr Moideen forged ahead, and his persistence paid off.

The Thumbay Hospital network treats patients from as many as 175 countries.

“Luckily for us, it became the busiest hospital in the country,” he said.

More than Dh1 billion has been invested by Thumbay Group in the sector.

“We have a huge campus. We have 1 million square feet of land.

“We have been real trend setters, very innovative.

“I am making it sound very easy. But the last 23 years wasn’t very easy. It was a struggle to create this.”

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group. Image: supplied

Dr Moideen believes the company's alignment with the strategic vision of the UAE's leadership has been the reason for his success.

"I have always regarded God's Grace, the government's support, and my team as the three main reasons for our achievements."

The company’s core business remains medical education and academic health research.

But it has built an entire medical city around the university, employing more than 3,500 staff, 400 of whom are doctors.

The campus features eight academic hospitals with a total of 800 beds, 11 medical centres, 46 pharmacies, five laboratories and other subsidiary businesses.

Many of the facilities are the biggest of their kind in the UAE.

Thumbay University Hospital was the first and largest private academic hospital in the region, while Thumbay Dental Hospital is the first private dental hospital in the country, and the largest academic dental hospital in the Middle East region’s private sector.

Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital is the biggest rehabilitation hospital in the country.

The site also boasts the country’s largest robotic pharmacy, in addition to Thumbay Labs, the biggest CAP-accredited private diagnostic labs in the region.

Medical tourism is another focus. The Thumbay Medical tourism department has offices in more than 50 countries and its employees speak 20 languages.

Thumbay Labs processes a large number of Covid-19 PCR tests daily and two of the group's hospitals provide more than 200 beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The sprawling site, which attracts 15,000 visitors each day, also features leisure amenities for those visiting, including Body & Soul Health Club and Spa.

There is a food court with options for food from Asia, India, China, South India and Arabic cuisines, as well as The Terrace Restaurant and Blends & Brews Coffee Shoppe.

A planned Thumbay Housing Project will accommodate 2,500 staff and students.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

Day 1, Dubai Test: At a glance Moment of the day Sadeera Samarawickrama set pulses racing with his strokeplay on his introduction to Test cricket. It reached a feverish peak when he stepped down the wicket and launched Yasir Shah, who many regard as the world’s leading spinner, back over his head for six. No matter that he was out soon after: it felt as though the future had arrived. Stat of the day - 5 The last time Sri Lanka played a Test in Dubai – they won here in 2013 – they had four players in their XI who were known as wicketkeepers. This time they have gone one better. Each of Dinesh Chandimal, Kaushal Silva, Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella – the nominated gloveman here – can keep wicket. The verdict Sri Lanka want to make history by becoming the first team to beat Pakistan in a full Test series in the UAE. They could not have made a better start, first by winning the toss, then by scoring freely on an easy-paced pitch. The fact Yasir Shah found some turn on Day 1, too, will have interested their own spin bowlers.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

RESULTS Cagliari 5-2 Fiorentina

Udinese 0-0 SPAL

Sampdoria 0-0 Atalanta

Lazio 4-2 Lecce

Parma 2-0 Roma

Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

