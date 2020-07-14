Coronavirus: UAE reports 375 new cases after more than 52,000 tests

Hand sanitisers set up across the facilities at the Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

The UAE reported 375 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday after conducting more than 52,000 tests.

The new infections raised the country's total to 55,573 from more than 4.16 million tests.

Authorities said 512 more patients recovered from the virus, making it 46,025 people to have been given the all-clear.

One more person died, taking the death toll to 335.

On Monday, Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said the UAE was working on developing two types of vaccines against Covid-19.

Mr Al Owais said the vaccines were at the human trial stage and were being tested with more than 15,000 volunteers.

“We are in the third stage of the study and clinical trials, and all conditions and requirements for the safety of volunteer participants will be fulfilled,” Mr Al Owais said in a TV briefing.

If either vaccine is found to be safe and effective, it will be moved to the manufacturing phase.

