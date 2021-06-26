Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,282 new cases and 10 deaths

na08 coronavirus UAE A medical worker puts away a Covid-19 swab test at one of the Mussaffah testing facilities. Victor Besa / The National (VB)

The UAE reported 10 fatalities and 2,282 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday.

These deaths, due to underlying health conditions, took the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,792.

The last time the number of deaths reached double digits was on March 25.

During the 24-hour reporting period, 2,233 people recovered from the disease.

There have been 624,814 Covid-19 cases recorded in the country to date. The total number of recoveries is 603,541.

The latest infections were identified after 274,917 tests were carried out across the Emirates.

UAE health clinics processed 293,212 PCR tests on Friday – the highest number since the pandemic started in late January 2020.

The vaccination programme is continuing at a rapid pace across the UAE.

Abu Dhabi recently announced it had vaccinated all public bus drivers and more than 80 per cent of taxi drivers.

The emirate's transport centre said all 1,460 bus drivers had been inoculated by the end of last month, in partnership with the Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

The authority said 5,706 of 6,938 taxi drivers had been vaccinated.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has vaccinated all its eligible taxi and bus drivers.

The vaccine was administered to more than 20,000 drivers, the RTA said in March.

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

