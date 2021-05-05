Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,954 cases and three deaths

na08 coronavirus UAE A medical worker puts away a Covid-19 swab test at one of the Mussaffah testing facilities. Victor Besa / The National (VB)

The UAE recorded 1,954 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as recoveries kept pace with new infections.

The latest daily caseload – up from 1,699 positive tests on Tuesday – took the country's overall tally to 529,220.

Another 1,952 people beat the virus and the recovery total moved to 509,658.

The death toll rose to 1,601 following three fatalities in the 24-hour reporting period.

The number of active cases rose slightly to 17,961.

An additional 204,724 tests were carried out.

More than 45 million PCR and DPI laser tests have been conducted nationwide since the outbreak began last year.

Mass screening of the public remains central to the UAE's efforts to limit the spread of the virus, alongside a vaccination campaign.

About 10.8 million vaccines have been given since a national immunisation drive began in December.

With Eid Al Fitr approaching, officials have called on the public to remain committed to safety measures and avoid large gatherings.