Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,847 new cases and two deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 1,847 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours, taking the coronavirus death toll to 1,593.

A further 1,791 people overcame the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 504,251.

A total of 523,795 coronavirus cases have been detected in the UAE.

The number of active cases rose slightly to 17,951 due to the number of new infections exceeding recoveries.

The number of cases follows another day of mass testing, with 205,625 tests carried out in the past 24 hours. A total of 44.5 million have been conducted in the Emirates since the start of the pandemic.

More than 10.6 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since a national inoculation campaign was launched in December.

This figure equates to just over 107 doses per 100 people in the Emirates.

In India, the daily coronavirus cases dropped to 392,488 on Sunday, after a record 401,993 new infections were reported on Saturday.

A further 3,689 deaths were reported, bringing the country's total to 215,542.