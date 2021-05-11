Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,614 new cases and two deaths

na20 FEB Covid-19 signs Shop signs in Dubai give instructions to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

The UAE recorded 1,614 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The new infections brought the country’s total to 539,138. Another 1,600 people beat the virus, as total recoveries climbed to 519,405.

The average number of daily cases in the Emirates has stayed below the 2,000-mark since April 27.

The death toll rose to 1,617 after two people died in the past 24 hours.

There are 18,116 active cases in the country.

The latest cases were identified after 177,688 tests were carried out over a 24-hour period. More than 46,190,863 tests have been conducted in the country since the start of the outbreak in January 2020.

So far, 11,186,348 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

During the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Monday, officials outlined safety precautions for Eid Al Fitr.

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesman for The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said people should avoid family visits and gatherings, limiting them to family members living in the same household.

Dr Al Dhaheri said the holiday prayer time would be limited to 15 minutes, including the khutbah, or sermon, and all precautionary measures such as wearing masks and physical distancing must be adhered to.

Thousands of Dubai Police officers will be on patrol during the long weekend, while hundreds of volunteers will remind the public to take precautionary measures.