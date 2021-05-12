Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,508 cases and two deaths

A further 1,477 people beat the virus as the recovery tally rose to 520,882

May 12, 2021

The UAE recorded 1,508 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as an encouraging drop in daily infections continued.

Case numbers have remained below 2,000 each day since April 27.

The figures are slightly above the 1,507 infections reported on Monday, which were the lowest since January 4.

The UAE has now recorded 540,646 positive tests since the outbreak began.

Another 1,477 people beat the virus as the recovery tally rose to 520,882.

The death toll stands at 1,619 following two further fatalities.

The number of active cases across the Emirates increased to 18,145 as a recent trend of new infections exceeded recoveries was extended.

Daily recoveries have not surpassed infections since April 9.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 210,362 tests.

More than 46.4 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Mass testing, allied to an extensive vaccination campaign, remains key to the UAE's efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

More than 11 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since an inoculation drive was launched in December.

 

Updated: May 12th 2021, 10:39 AM
