Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,270 cases and four deaths

The UAE recorded 1,270 Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, as daily case numbers rose for the first time in five days.

Figures reached their lowest levels of the year for the past four days, dropping to 1,229 on Monday.

The latest caseload represents a slight increase on the previous day, but continues an encouraging decline in infection rates.

Testing rates during the 24-hour reporting period rose significantly, up to 202,184 from the 141,947 recorded on Monday and 103,918 on Sunday.

The UAE has now reported 548,681 infections since the outbreak began.

A further 1,250 patients recovered, bringing the overall tally to 528,769.

The death toll stands at 1,637 following four more fatalities.

The number of active cases in the Emirates rose to 18,275 on the back of a continued trend of new infections exceeding recoveries.

New cases have surpassed recoveries since April 9, although the gap between the two figures has narrowed in recent days.

Daily case numbers have remained below 2,000 since April 27, offering a boost to authorities as restrictions are gradually eased.

On Monday, Dubai announced it would permit live entertainment and activities in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month, which may be extended.

Entertainment venues can increase capacity to 70 per cent, hotels can raise occupancy to 100 per cent, restaurants can resume brunches and allow up to 10 diners to sit at a table, up from seven.

Music concerts, community sports events, spectator events and social and institutional events will also be allowed on the condition that all audience members, participants and staff have been vaccinated.

This week, Abu Dhabi announced it would allow quarantine-free travel from July 1.

A nationwide inoculation drive is key to the UAE's efforts to slowly lift restrictions in a safe manner and return to normality.

More than 11.4 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public since December.

