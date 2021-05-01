Coronavirus: UAE records fourth lowest daily tally this year as 1,712 infections are confirmed

The UAE recorded 1,712 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, its fourth lowest number of daily infections this year.
This brought the overall total to 521,948.
A further 1,681 people overcame the virus, as the number of recoveries climbed to 502,460.
Four deaths were recorded, taking the coronavirus death toll to 1,591.
The number of active cases rose to 17,897, as new infections marginally exceeded recoveries.
Daily recoveries have not surpassed cases since April 9.
An additional 202,881 tests were carried out in the reporting period.
More than 41.3 million PCR nasal swab and DPI laser tests have been conducted nationwide since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020.
Infection rates have been on the decline in recent weeks after hitting a peak of 3,977 cases on February 3.
Mass testing and widespread vaccination remain key to efforts to combat the pandemic.
Officials announced on Saturday that another 62,336 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered over the 24-hour reporting period.
More than 10.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since a national inoculation campaign was launched in December.
This figure equates to just over 107 doses per 100 people in the Emirates.
Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour
Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people
Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
Favourite food: Fish and vegetables
Favourite place to visit: London
Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder
Power: 70bhp
Torque: 66Nm
Transmission: four-speed manual
Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000
On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970
Director: Paul Weitz
Stars: Kevin Hart
3/5 stars
