Coronavirus: UAE records fourth lowest daily tally this year as 1,712 infections are confirmed

A further 1,681 people recovered as four patients died

UAE-HEALTH-VIRUS An employee at Dubai International Airport walks past a poster reminding passengers to keep a safe distance from each other, after the resumption of scheduled operations by Emirates on May 22. Karim Sahib / AFP (KARIM SAHIB)

The National
May 1, 2021

The UAE recorded 1,712 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, its fourth lowest number of daily infections this year.

This brought the overall total to 521,948.

A further 1,681 people overcame the virus, as the number of recoveries climbed to 502,460.

Four deaths were recorded, taking the coronavirus death toll to 1,591.

The number of active cases rose to 17,897, as new infections marginally exceeded recoveries.

Daily recoveries have not surpassed cases since April 9.

An additional 202,881 tests were carried out in the reporting period.

More than 41.3 million PCR nasal swab and DPI laser tests have been conducted nationwide since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020.

Infection rates have been on the decline in recent weeks after hitting a peak of 3,977 cases on February 3.

Mass testing and widespread vaccination remain key to efforts to combat the pandemic.

Officials announced on Saturday that another 62,336 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered over the 24-hour reporting period.

More than 10.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since a national inoculation campaign was launched in December.

This figure equates to just over 107 doses per 100 people in the Emirates.

Updated: May 1st 2021, 2:48 PM
Bio:

Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour

Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people 

Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Favourite food: Fish and vegetables

Favourite place to visit: London

The specs

Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder

Power: 70bhp

Torque: 66Nm

Transmission: four-speed manual

Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000

On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Director: Paul Weitz
Stars: Kevin Hart
3/5 stars

