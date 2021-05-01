Coronavirus: UAE records fourth lowest daily tally this year as 1,712 infections are confirmed

UAE-HEALTH-VIRUS An employee at Dubai International Airport walks past a poster reminding passengers to keep a safe distance from each other, after the resumption of scheduled operations by Emirates on May 22. Karim Sahib / AFP (KARIM SAHIB)

The UAE recorded 1,712 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, its fourth lowest number of daily infections this year.

This brought the overall total to 521,948.

A further 1,681 people overcame the virus, as the number of recoveries climbed to 502,460.

Four deaths were recorded, taking the coronavirus death toll to 1,591.

The number of active cases rose to 17,897, as new infections marginally exceeded recoveries.

Daily recoveries have not surpassed cases since April 9.

An additional 202,881 tests were carried out in the reporting period.

More than 41.3 million PCR nasal swab and DPI laser tests have been conducted nationwide since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020.

Infection rates have been on the decline in recent weeks after hitting a peak of 3,977 cases on February 3.

Mass testing and widespread vaccination remain key to efforts to combat the pandemic.

Officials announced on Saturday that another 62,336 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered over the 24-hour reporting period.

More than 10.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since a national inoculation campaign was launched in December.

This figure equates to just over 107 doses per 100 people in the Emirates.

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

