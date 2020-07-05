Coronavirus: UAE records 683 new cases after 47,000 daily tests

Officials announced a further 440 people had recovered from the virus across the country

Image 1 of 8

Na 05 JUL Covid testing for travel Dr Sukhant Bagdia, a pulmonologist whose hospital handled 50 patients at the height of the outbreak, warned against all but essential travel this summer. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

The National
Jul 5, 2020

The UAE recorded 683 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 51,540.

Officials announced a further 440 people had recovered from the virus across the country as this tally moved to 40,297.

Two patients died after developing Covid-19, pushing the death toll in the Emirates to 323.

Authorities revealed an additional 47,000 tests had been carried out as part of the UAE’s mass screening strategy.

Today, the country announced the merger of several ministries and departments in a drive to create a more agile and responsive government.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, set out a new structure for several public institutions.

“Our goal from the structural changes are for a government quicker in its decision-making … effectively adjusts with changes … better in seizing opportunities in dealing with this new phase in history – an agile government and quick in solidifying the achievement of our nation,” he wrote on Twitter.

Coronavirus outbreak
Latest updates
Abu Dhabi changes entry rules for residents to allow for 48-hour trips

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi updated its travel rules to allow residents to take 48-hour trips outside the emirate.

Motorists must be tested in the city before they leave and take their results with them.

Previously, residents could leave Abu Dhabi but had to be screened before returning, at a clinic in Dubai or the Northern Emirates, to prove they were Covid-free.

Police at the border must check text message confirmation from testing centres or the government’s Al Hosn tracing app to ensure all drivers and any passengers tested negative.

On Thursday, motorists queued for two hours at drive-through centres in Dubai as they prepared to go on holiday or travel to the capital.

Updated: July 5th 2020, 11:51 AM
10 tips for entry-level job seekers
  • Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.
  • Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.
  • Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.
  • For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).
  • Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.
  • Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.
  • Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.
  • Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.
  • Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.
  • Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied.

Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The Specs

Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model)

Torque: 730Nm

Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS) 

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate)

Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm

Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

EDITOR'S PICKS