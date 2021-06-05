Coronavirus: UAE records 2,188 new cases and 2,150 recoveries

The UAE reported 2,188 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.
This brought the country's total number of infections to 581,197.
Another 2,150 people beat the virus, as recoveries climbed to 560,734.
Health officials said five coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of fatalities to 1,696.
There are 18,767 active cases in the country.
An additional 246,510 tests were carried out in the 24-hour reporting period.
The UAE has implemented one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes in the world, with 13,227,344 vaccine doses administered.
On Saturday, Abu Dhabi authorities said family members can now sit together at restaurants and cafes in the emirate, with no limit on the numbers of diners at a table.
However, capacity for restaurants and cafes remains at 60 per cent.
The new rule was approved by Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee.
