Coronavirus: UAE records 2,161 new cases and two deaths

AC28 JAN Umm Al Emarat Park Families walk in Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National (Victor Besa/The National)

The UAE recorded 2,161 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the country’s total number of infections to 620,309.

Health authorities said another 2,123 patients beat the virus, as recoveries climbed to 599,131.

Fatalities stand at 1,775 after two patients died in the 24-hour reporting period.

There are 19,405 active cases in the country.

Officials said 98,689 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

Government data showed 14.83 million vaccine doses had been administered across the country since the inoculation campaign began in December.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi clarified that tourists visiting the emirate are not eligible for a coronavirus vaccine during their stay.

Officials issued the clarification after widespread and inaccurate reports in recent days.

An update to the emirate's vaccine booking app led to erroneous claims that visitors could 'fly in to get the vaccine'.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

