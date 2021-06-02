Coronavirus: UAE records 2,154 new cases and two deaths

na2 JUN pfizer vaccine Youngsters aged 12-15 receive the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech at a Dubai Health Authority clinic. All photos courtesy Dubai Media Office (Courtesy Dubai Media Office)

The UAE recorded 2,154 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday after carrying out 218,977 further tests.

The country's total number of infections since the pandemic began stands at 574,958.

Another 2,110 people beat the virus, increasing the number of recoveries to 554,589.

The death toll reached 1,686 after two people died in the past 24 hours.

There are 18,683 active cases of coronavirus in the country.

Officials announced this week that the UAE's vaccine drive has reached more than 80 per cent of the eligible population.

The weekly Covid-19 briefing heard how the country had crossed the crucial threshold.

Almost 93 per cent of the population aged over 60 – who are more vulnerable to the virus – have been inoculated.

The briefing also heard that education authorities have implemented a number of safety rules ahead of final exams.

Twelfth-grade pupils in schools that follow the Ministry of Education's curriculum will sit exams this month.

Officials told the briefing that stringent safety guidelines would be in place.