Coronavirus: UAE records 1,968 new cases

FIELD HOSPITAL-RAK Nursing staff at work at Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah. Pawan Singh / The National

The UAE recorded 1,968 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

These new infections brought the country's total number since the pandemic began to 572,804.

Another 1,954 people beat the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 552,479. Four more people died from Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 1,684.

Another 215,689 tests were carried out during the 24-hour reporting period.

There are 18,641 active cases of the coronavirus in the country.

Cases reached a one-month high on Friday but have fallen back since.

Authorities have implemented one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes and widespread testing to curb the pandemic.

About 12.87 million vaccine doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, Dubai Health Authority has introduced an artificial intelligence-enabled service that allows residents to book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment via WhatsApp.

Residents wishing to book an appointment at a DHA facility can send a message saying “Hi” on WhatsApp to 800 342.

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

