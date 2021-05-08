Coronavirus: UAE records 1,735 new cases, 3 deaths

na20 FEB Covid-19 signs Shop signs in Dubai give instructions to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

The UAE Ministry of Health announced 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the country's total number of infections to 534,445.

Three more people died from complications caused by the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 1,610.

Another 1,701 people overcame the virus, increasing the total number of recoveries to 514,769.

The number of active cases stands at 18,066.

The country's Health Ministry conducted 200,648 tests in the past 24 hours.

A further 78,342 Covid-19 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours. The UAE has administered 11.1 million vaccine doses – which represents 112.50 doses per 100 people.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, recommending it for adults aged 18 years and older in a two-dose schedule, with a spacing of three to four weeks.

The Sinopharm vaccine was registered by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on December 9, following a large-scale local trial.

It has since been approved for use in more than 30 countries, including Hungary, Serbia and several countries across Asia, Africa and South America.

The vaccine is produced locally in the UAE at Emirati drug maker Julphar's plant in Ras Al Khaimah under the brand name Hayat-Vax.

The WHO has previously given emergency approval to Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and, last week, Moderna.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

