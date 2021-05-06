Coronavirus: UAE records 1,724 new cases

The UAE recorded 1,724 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the country’s overall tally to 530,944.
Another 1,682 people beat the virus, taking total recoveries to 511,340.
Three more people died from complications caused by Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 1,604. Active cases stand at 18,000.
One of the world's fastest vaccination drives, widespread testing and strict safety measures are integral to the UAE's curbing of the pandemic.
Cases have dropped significantly after reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.
The UAE has administered 10.83 million vaccine doses – which represents a rate of 109.55 doses per 100 people.
Authorities called on the public to ensure they are vaccinated to support the country's fight against Covid-19.
"The vaccine is our best means to recover and return to a normal life," said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.
Authorities also urged everyone to adhere to safety measures over Eid Al Fitr next week.
Euro 2020 qualifier
Croatia v Hungary, Thursday, 10.45pm, UAE
TV: Match on BeIN Sports
Article 15
Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios
Directed by: Anubhav Sinha
Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub
Our rating: 4/5
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
