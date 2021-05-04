Coronavirus: UAE records 1,699 new cases as infections fall to lowest since January

FIELD HOSPITAL-RAK Nursing staff at work at Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah. Pawan Singh / The National

The UAE recorded 1,699 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total to 527,266.

Another 1,686 people beat the virus, taking the recovery tally to 507,706.

The death toll now stands at 1,598, following two more fatalities during 24-hour reporting period.

The number of new cases is the lowest since January 3, when 1,501 cases were reported.

Authorities have deployed a widespread testing regimen, strict safety measures and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives to curb the pandemic.

Because of this, cases have dropped significantly after reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

The UAE has administered 10.6 million vaccine doses – which represents a rate of 107.85 doses per 100 people.

Authorities called on the public to ensure they are vaccinated to support the country's fight against Covid-19.

"The vaccine is our best means to recover and return to a normal life," said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

