Coronavirus: UAE records 1,699 new cases as infections fall to lowest since January

Authorities have deployed a comprehensive testing regimen, strict safety measures and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives to curb the pandemic

FIELD HOSPITAL-RAK Nursing staff at work at Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah. Pawan Singh / The National

The National
May 4, 2021

The UAE recorded 1,699 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total to 527,266.

Another 1,686 people beat the virus, taking the recovery tally to 507,706.

The death toll now stands at 1,598, following two more fatalities during 24-hour reporting period.

The number of new cases is the lowest since January 3, when 1,501 cases were reported.

Authorities have deployed a widespread testing regimen, strict safety measures and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives to curb the pandemic.

Because of this, cases have dropped significantly after reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

The UAE has administered 10.6 million vaccine doses – which represents a rate of 107.85 doses per 100 people.

Authorities called on the public to ensure they are vaccinated to support the country's fight against Covid-19.

"The vaccine is our best means to recover and return to a normal life," said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Updated: May 4th 2021, 10:48 AM
ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope 
Defenders: John Stones, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold 
Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph 
Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck

While you're here

Michael Young: Where is Lebanon headed?

Kareem Shaheen: I owe everything to Beirut

Raghida Dergham: We have to bounce back

Company profile

Name: Tratok Portal

Founded: 2017

Based: UAE

Sector: Travel & tourism

Size: 36 employees

Funding: Privately funded

How to keep control of your emotions

If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says.

Greed

Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made.

Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals.

Fear

The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says.

Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits.

Hope

While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable.

Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned.

Frustration

Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains.

Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades.

Boredom

Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns.

Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

