Coronavirus: UAE records 1,672 new cases

na20 FEB Covid-19 signs Shop signs in Dubai give instructions to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

The UAE recorded 1,672 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

The latest infections brought the country’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 559,291.

Another 1,630 patients overcame the coronavirus, taking the number of recoveries to 539,161.

Four more people died, taking the fatality toll to 1,658.

The figures came after 224,002 more tests were carried out.

The number of active cases is 18,472.

Authorities have co-ordinated one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives and widespread testing to curb the spread of the virus.

Almost 50 million tests have been conducted and in excess of 12m vaccine doses administered since the pandemic began.

New cases have fallen in recent months from a high of almost 4,000 in January.