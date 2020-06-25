Coronavirus: more than 1,500 Covid-19 patients discharged from Dubai isolation centre

Doctors, nurses and volunteers from private health care provider Aster are honoured for their work treating mild and moderate patients in isolation facilities in the Warsan neighbourhood in Dubai. Courtesy: Aster DM Healthcare

More than 1,500 Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms have been discharged from an isolation centre in Dubai’s Al Warsan area.

They were treated by 100 doctors, nurses and volunteers from Aster DM Healthcare who were honoured for their work at an outdoor function on Wednesday.

The medics had set up triage, isolation and quarantine cells over the past two months.

The last patient was discharged from the Aster-run facility earlier this week.

The 750-bed unit was part of a compound of several buildings in the Hind Humanitarian City.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 wo26 JUN regional CV A billboard on Al Khalil Road in Dubai advises people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

Medics from private hospitals, government staff and volunteers were called in to treat patients in other isolation units in adjoining buildings during the height of the outbreak.

Officials from the Dubai Health Authority, the Indian consulate and several government organisations were present at Wednesday’s celebratory event.

“The frontline workers and volunteers have shown real selflessness and persevered against all odds in order to support their local community to fight this pandemic,” said Vipul, the Indian consul general in Dubai

“It has been incredible to witness the highest levels of kindness and collaboration between individuals and organisations during these truly unique and unbelievably challenging times in the recent months.”

Dr Azad Moopen, founder and chairman of Aster, said most medical staff had volunteered their services to be part of the project.

He said they put “their own personal safety at risk and continued to work relentlessly for long hours every day to heal each patient.”

Dr Moopen said he was proud the group’s facilities were used to help the government control the pandemic.

A team of volunteers helped transfer hundreds of people who tested positive to Covid-19 care facilities along with Dubai Corporation of Ambulance Services.

Screenings were conducted in congested areas, educational programmes and free medical consolation reached 300,000 residents with more than 6,000 food kits distributed.

Two Aster facilities were designated as Covid-19 treatment centres in partnership with the DHA and 88 medical professionals were flown in from India to join the government's fight against Covid-19.

