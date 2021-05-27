UAE’s Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets Saudi Arabia's Chief of General Staff

Mohammed Al Bawardi receives Lt Gen Fayyad bin Hamed Al Ruwaili and his delegation in Abu Dhabi

Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, meets Saudi Arabia's Chief of General Staff, Lt Gen Fayyad bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, in Abu Dhabi. Wam

Gillian Duncan
May 27, 2021

Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met Saudia Arabia's Chief of General Staff.

Mr Al Bawardi received Lt Gen Fayyad bin Hamed Al Ruwaili and his delegation on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

The pair spoke about "the historic and strategic bilateral ties" between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and ways of reinforcing them to achieve their mutual goals, state news agency Wam reported.

They also discussed the prospects of improving co-operation in military and defence, and exchanged views on regional and global issues.

In addition, they spoke about co-operation to address the spread of Covid-19, as well as ways to support efforts to accelerate the recovery internationally.

