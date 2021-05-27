UAE begins Covid-19 vaccine drive for 15,000 Syrian refugees and displaced people in Iraq

na28 MAY red crescent sinopharm 02 The Emirates Red Crescent has launched the first phase of a vaccination programme to inoculate 15,000 Syrian refugees and displaced people in Iraq. All photos by Wam (Wam)

Emirates Red Crescent has begun the first phase of a vaccination programme for Syrian refugees and displaced people in Erbil, Iraq.

The plan is to vaccinate 15,000 people in Iraqi Kurdistan refugee camps, state news agency Wam reported.

The inoculation drive is being carried out in co-ordination with the UAE Consulate in Erbil, Department of Health Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of Health in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The programme was launched at the Dibkah Camp.

Dr Mohammed Al Falahi, secretary general of ERC, said the programme is aimed at helping displaced Iraqis and Syrian refugees in densely populated camps.

On Monday, ERC started to vaccinate 12,000 refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian camp of Mrajeeb Al Fhood, as well as the Zaatari, Al Azraq and Al Hadiqa camps.

The health campaign is being undertaken on the instruction of Sheikha Fatima, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Honorary Chairwoman of the ERC. Sinopharm will be administered.

The vaccination drive follows last week's announcement that the UAE launched an initiative to export thousands of vaccines to countries struggling to tackle Covid-19.

The ERC and Tamouh Healthcare will assist in delivering and administering vaccines.

The UAE has provided aid to more than 135 countries since the start of the pandemic.

Kenya, Syria and Guinea were among the countries to benefit.

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

Last five meetings 2013: South Korea 0-2 Brazil 2002: South Korea 2-3 Brazil 1999: South Korea 1-0 Brazil 1997: South Korea 1-2 Brazil 1995: South Korea 0-1 Brazil Note: All friendlies

