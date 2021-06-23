Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak launches Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence

The UAE’s Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has launched the Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence.

The centre highlights the UAE's commitment to the active participation of women across all sectors, with a focus on peace and security.

Its launch is in line with the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative, a joint project with the General Women’s Union, with technical support from UN Women.

The United Arab Emirates is a pioneering model in supporting the full, equal and effective participation of women in all vital and developmental fields with a focus on the security sector Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak

“The centre will strengthen the capabilities of relevant authorities working in government entities related to the women, peace and security agenda to support women’s participation in leadership positions across local and international peacekeeping operations," said Sheikha Fatima .

"The United Arab Emirates is a pioneering model in supporting the full, equal and effective participation of women in all vital and developmental fields with a focus on the security sector."

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, agreed to provide continued support to Emirati women's empowerment, noting their key contribution to national achievements.

The initiative follows the launch of the UAE’s National Action Plan for the Implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325.

The action plan is in line with the UAE’s efforts to promote gender equality as an essential policy , and to emphasise the important role of women in the peace and security sectors.

This can be done by unifying the efforts of 14 national bodies, including federal, local and civil society committee members who prepared the National Action Plan headed by the General Women’s Union.

Last September , UN Women announced the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative to train and build women’s capacities in the military, security and peace sectors.

Sponsored by the UAE government and hosted by Khawla bint Al Azwar School in Abu Dhabi, the initiative featured 357 participants from a number of Arab, African, and Asian countries in two rounds of training during 2019 and 2020.

The second round coincided with the 20th anniversary of the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.

"The centre represents a significant opportunity and model in consolidating international cooperation in sharing knowledge and promoting the exchange of information and best practices on the women, peace and security agenda," said Sheikha Fatima.