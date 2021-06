Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque distributes 15,000 iftar meals daily at worker accomodation

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre distributes 15,000 iftar meals everyday during Ramadan.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has distributed 15,000 iftar meals every day at different worker accommodation across Abu Dhabi since the start of Ramadan.

The centre joined the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel for the initiative.

Officials said the meals were prepared in a safe and hygienic environment and were taken by trucks equipped and certified by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

A team of 90 chefs and 145 workers prepared the meals.

During the holy month, it is common for mosques to host social gatherings for workers to dine during iftar.

But all permits for Ramadan tents in the UAE were cancelled this year, in line with nationwide efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

However, organisations across the city were allowed to deliver meals to people and families in need.

On April 11, the UAE launched the 100 Million Meals campaign to feed the needy in 30 countries during Ramadan.

A website allowed the public to donate as little as Dh10 to fund 10 meals, rising to Dh500 or more.

The UAE officially reached its target in only 10 days, thanks to the generosity of 185,000 donors, which included people and companies inside and outside the UAE.

Iftar meals distributed at Dubai worker accommodation - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Iftar Meals DXB Sri Lankan community volunteers hand out meals for 300 people at a labour accommodation block in Sonapur, Dubai. All pictures by Antonie Robertson / The National (Antonie Robertson)

