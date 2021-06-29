Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed pay tribute to UAE’s Founding Father

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has shared a video on Twitter to pay tribute to the UAE’s founding father on the Zayed Humanitarian Day. Wam

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed have paid tribute to the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed.

Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shared a video to pay homage on Zayed Humanitarian Day.

In an emotional tribute on Twitter, he fondly recalled Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy.

The video, What would Zayed have done today?, recaps the UAE's initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic, efforts that live up to the attributes for which the country's first President is remembered.

What would have Zayed done today ? pic.twitter.com/cLnKFweMKz — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 12, 2020

These include sending medical supplies to countries around the world to help medics fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has called for solidarity and harmony during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tribute to his father on Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed asked people to draw inspiration from Sheikh Zayed's humanitarian deeds.

On Zayed Humanitarian Day, we revive our resolve to follow his path of compassion and benevolence. We draw from his legacy to amplify values of solidarity and harmony, especially during these circumstances. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 12, 2020

“On Zayed Humanitarian Day, we revive our resolve to follow his path of compassion and benevolence," he said.

"We draw from his legacy to amplify values of solidarity and harmony, especially during these circumstances."

The video shared by Sheikh Mohammed shows how the UAE's leaders have led initiatives to keep the country safe and help others during this crisis.

“He would have made humanity contagious," the video says. "He would have eased the pain by being there, caring, reassuring, supportive.

"He would have been the leader who, when the world is pausing, is already preparing for what’s next.

“What would Zayed have done today? He would have treated locals and expats like his sons and daughters.

“He would have opened his arms and heart to the world when the world is in confinement.

“He would have spread solidarity, brotherhood and unity. He would have been generous, genuine and a visionary.

“During the darkest times, a source of hope when hope is lost. An inspiration for life when the world is ill.

“He would have been the rock who has the power to move the nation forward.

“He would have made the impossible possible. Because the human spirit can never be stopped.

"What would have Zayed done today? He would have been proud of his nation and its people, because they are doing exactly what he would have done.

“He would have been a witness to the greatness that he had founded.

“Today, his spirit is still here in each one of us, leading the way to remain a powerful nation where our power lies in our values."

