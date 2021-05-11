Eid Al Fitr in Abu Dhabi: Dh10,000 fine for hosting house gatherings with more than 10 people

Eid Retail DXB Retailers are expecting a busy Eid Al Fitr, as shoppers make the most of the holiday. All photos by Antonie Robertson / The National (Antonie Robertson / The National)

Abu Dhabi Police have reminded the public to abide by Covid-19 rules on gatherings during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

According to the latest guidelines issued on February 7, up to 10 family members can attend gatherings and parties at homes in the capital, but they must wear face masks and remain at least two metres apart.

Hosts that break the rules will be fined Dh10,000, while each guest will have to pay Dh5,000, officials said.

Abu Dhabi Police urged people to adhere to social distancing measures, wear facemasks and avoid gatherings in public places, homes or private farms.

Authorities said people should avoid family visits and gatherings during Eid Al Fitr.

Instead, people should embrace virtual Eid celebrations and avoid unnecessary visits to the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

In Dubai, gatherings of more than five people are banned.

Thousands of officers will be on patrol during the long weekend, while hundreds of volunteers will remind the public to take precautionary measures.