Dubai's Electricity and Water Authority warns of fake billing emails

Customers have received bogus payment claims online

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) warned customers not to be fooled by fake emails asking them to pay bills.

“Dewa would like to bring to its customers’ attention that some customers received fraudulent emails claiming to be from Dewa and asking for bill payments,” the authority said.

It urged its customers to avoid responding or clicking on any links within the emails.

Dubai residents were reminded to always check the email address domain name, and to only make payments through trusted channels.

Dewa said it was aware of the scam and was taking steps to stop fraudulent activity, with help from relevant departments.

Updated: June 25, 2021 12:40 PM

