Dubai's Crown Prince meets Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai has met with Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region . All photos by Wam (WAM)

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed met the Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region in Dubai on Friday.

The Crown Prince of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed discussed ideas to increase sustainable development in the UAE.

They also spoke about issues related to the UAE and Emiratis, and ways to boost the country’s position globally.

Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed, director general of the Office of Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra attended the meeting.