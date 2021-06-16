Abu Dhabi royal family children part of adolescent Sinopharm trial

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed took his sons and nephews to volunteer for the trial, which involves 900 young people

Several young members of the Abu Dhabi royal family are part of the new Sinopharm trial on children.

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, was filmed at a vaccination clinic where the Chinese-made vaccine is administered to three-to-17-year-olds.

He accompanied his sons and nephews as they received a vaccine dose.

Officials said 900 children will take part. They will all be given the Chinese-made vaccine and checked for any side effects.

The children are given a check-up immediately after the injection and then monitored periodically.

Speaking last week, Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chairwoman of the National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee, who is leading the study, said the aim is to ensure children can receive the vaccine safely.

"We want children and parents to understand every step of the process and also to know that we will be with them, supporting them, answering every question they may have, at any time," she said.

Children aged 12 to 18 are already being given the vaccine in Dubai schools to support the drive towards herd immunity.

Although 87 per cent of the UAE's 'eligible population' - classed as over 16s - have received the vaccine, very few younger children are protected.

Covid-19 symptoms in children are very mild and deaths are extremely rare, but countries are increasingly looking to vaccinate young people to drive down cases.

Updated: June 16, 2021 01:27 PM

