Sheikh Mohammed shares message of congratulations on Kuwait's National Day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared a message of congratulations with the people of Kuwait on their National Day.

The Dubai Ruler said on Thursday that he hoped that the UAE and Kuwait would be forever “bonded in brotherhood".

“We congratulate the leaders and people of Kuwait on their glorious national day,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote online.

“May God protect Kuwait and its people and perpetuate their honour and glory. I pray that we and Kuwait remain bonded every year in brotherhood and companionship in our single journey towards a beautiful and bright future, God willing.”

Landmarks around the emirate of Dubai were dressed in Kuwaiti flag colours to mark the occasion.

Kuwait celebrates its National Day on February 24, the day when Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah ascended to the throne in 1950.