Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Iranian President

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the UAE's National Security Adviser met his Iranian counterpart in a rare visit to Iran on Monday, which comes after a number of recent visits to countries including Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed discussed expanding bilateral ties and regional issues with Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani, Iran's Nournews reported. He then met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, said in a tweet that the visit of Sheikh Tahnoun to Tehran comes "as a continuation of Emirati efforts to strengthen ties and cooperation in the region and in line with what serves national intersts". He added that "the UAE seeks to solidify regional stability and prosperity through developing positive ties by dialogue".

With business ties to Iran stretching back over a century, the emirate of Dubai, 150 km (100 miles) across the Gulf, has long been one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

However, political differences remain, particularly in relation to regional developments. In Yemen, the UAE is a key member of the Saudi-led coalition which backs the internationally-recognised government against Iran-allied Houthi fighters.