Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President Emmanuel Macron at Expo

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Friday received French President Emmanuel Macron at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Macron and conveyed to him the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, who wished the French leader health and happiness, and further progress and prosperity to the people of France.

Sheikh Mohamed said he hoped both countries would continue to work together in various fields.

The French president congratulated Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE on the country’s 50th anniversary.

He wished the Emirates further progress and prosperity and expressed his country's aspiration to co-operate with the UAE to carry out joint initiatives that serve the interests of both countries and support peace efforts in the region.

The leaders discussed friendly relations and co-operation in various sectors, including advanced technology, energy, food security and education, among others.

During the meeting, the two sides spoke about issues of common interest and other regional and international developments.