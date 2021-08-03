Covid vaccine: UAE urges high-risk people take booster three months after second shot

UAE-HEALTH-VIRUS UAE continues to roll out vaccines at a rapid pace - administering more than 16 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine. (KARIM SAHIB)

The UAE has recommended that high-risk people who have been fully vaccinated may receive their booster dose three months after taking the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

For all others, there should be a gap of six months between the second shot and the booster.

The government announced the policy at the Covid-19 weekly briefing on Tuesday.

A booster shot after a double dose of the vaccine increases immunity against the virus.

Health officials also stressed the importance of receiving the right treatment, which includes being given Sotrovimab, an anti-viral life-saving drug.

Read More Latest updates on coronavirus

“The medicine can be prescribed to people above 12 years. It is very important for people who may face complications,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, acting executive director of External Therapeutic Services.

“In 99 per cent of the cases, patients made a full recovery in just 14 days and only 20 percent needed treatment in the hospitals.

“So far, 13,000 people have received the drug.”

She advised everyone to get vaccinated.

"Vaccines are the most important interventions in controlling the spread of the virus, boosters can enhance immunity, reduce hospital admissions and people do not breathing devices. Getting tested regularly is important, make it a habit," she said.

She also reiterated safety precautions that citizens and residents must follow when travelling abroad - and urged people to get health insurance that covers Covid-19.

Dr Al Ghaithi said travellers should be fully vaccinated before travelling. Citizens should register on the "twajudi" service before their travel and to report to the UAE embassy if they get infected in another country.

She urged travellers must check about the spread of Covid-19 at their destination, and comply with all precautionary measures, such as wearing masks, physical distancing and using sanitisers, even if they are not mandated in the country to which they are travelling.

Getting health insurance that covers coronavirus before travelling is also advised.

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5