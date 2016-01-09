Good morning Dubai! Region’s first child-only radio station set for Arabic launch

Oscar Mairet, 10, during his radio show at Pearl FM, a station especially for children based at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

DUBAI // The Middle East’s first radio station aimed at a child audience is to launch a kids’ news segment and an Arabic sister station this year.

Based at the Al Jalila Culture Centre for Children, Pearl FM is going into its second year.

It was founded in 2014 by Briton Jeff Price, 43, who was inspired to establish a radio station for children after working with young people with special needs, and in radio.

“If you want be an adult guest to chat on the radio, you can only come between 10 and 1pm, the rest of the day is for the children” said Mr Price.

“We will be creating a segment for children’s news. Lots of things happen to parents and children so there are plenty of topics. We also talk about children going to school and the effect that has on parents.

“Pearl is broadcast in English but we will be launching an Arabic sister station in 2016.”

Mr Price started out in the radio industry at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London as a 21-year-old volunteer, and has developed a media career as a head of English radio in the UAE and as a consultant with Virgin.

He now runs courses at the Al Jalila in radio, sound and presenting, to inspire young would-be broadcasters.

Pearl is aimed at an audience aged 6 to 12 years. There is a weekly talk show covering topics such as cyber bullying and social media, and the children are encouraged to develop ideas that will interest their peers.

It broadcasts on 102FM and can be found online via TuneIn.

Mr Price, who used to lecture on radio and sound in universities, has started a course at the centre based on the Australian Broadcast Curriculum.

“We have adapted it to be children-friendly and it goes back to the basics of introducing them to radio, how sound works and how our voices work,” he said.

“Also, we teach them how to write for radio, to get them to paint a picture in sound.”

One budding star is a 10-year-old French boy called Oscar, who was introduced to the station by his father, Laurent Mairet, who works in the media.

Oscar, and his younger brother Victor, 9, both pupils at Raffles World Academy, have taken a keen interest in radio, with the elder looking to host his own news programme for children.

“Oscar is an inquirer, who likes to talk and do interviews. He is young but I think he has what it takes to make a career in the media – if that is what he wants,” said Mr Mairet.

Oscar said: “I like talking about funny moments and interesting stories.

“On my show I start with a jingle, then say good morning. Then I talk about the international news, news for the UAE and Dubai and then talk about what is happening in my school.

“I check on the internet for the latest news, and check The National website.

“When I am older I would like to make movies and be a radio person.”

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

RESULTS 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000, 2,400m

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Baby Driver Director: Edgar Wright Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James Three and a half stars

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Her father is a retired Emirati police officer and her mother is originally from Kuwait

She Graduated from the American University of Sharjah in 2015 and is currently working on her Masters in Communication from the University of Sharjah.

Her favourite film is Pacific Rim, directed by Guillermo del Toro

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

