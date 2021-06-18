Fire fighters tackle huge building blaze in Abu Dhabi

Fire fighters tackled a huge blaze which swept through a high-rise building in Abu Dhabi.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority worked to contain the fire which broke out at the property in the Al Mamoura area on Thursday night.

#أخبارنا | سيطرت فرق هيئة أبوظبي للدفاع المدني على حريق في منطقة المعمورة بإمارة أبوظبي وجاري عملية التبريد و دعت شرطة أبوظبي والهيئة الجمهور إلى الابتعاد عن موقع الحادث وإفساح الطريق لدوريات الشرطة وآليات الدفاع المدني والإسعاف pic.twitter.com/LFrl0vYTjY — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) June 17, 2021

Intense flames engulfed large sections of the building.

Abu Dhabi Police tweeted on Thursday evening that the blaze had been brought under control and a cooling operation was under way.

No casualties were reported by the force.

It was the second major fire reported across the Emirates in the space of 24 hours.

Sharjah fire crews tackled a blaze in a building that sent smoke pluming across the city's waterfront.

The fire was reported at 6.55am on Thursday in the upper floors of the unnamed tower, which was under construction.

Workers were led to safety and no injuries were reported.

Photos of the building, close to Sharjah Expo, showed smoke rising across the area.

Sharjah Civil Defence said the fire started in the upper floors and spread through the tower, which is about 45-storeys tall.