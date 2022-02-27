Face masks must still be worn at all times at Expo 2020 Dubai 'until further notice'

Face masks must still be worn by visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai at all times "until further notice", organisers have confirmed.

Expo is in talks with participant countries after mask rules were eased in the UAE this week.

As of Saturday, people no longer have to wear masks outside. The rule applies across the Emirates.

However, masks must still be worn in all public indoor areas, such as shopping malls and schools.

Rules on physical distancing also remain in place.

“Visitors will still have to wear face masks until further notice,” said an Expo representative.

“We are in consultation about this with the various countries and the authorities but face masks are still very much a must at Expo for the moment.”

The easing of rules about the wearing of masks was included in a series of changes announced by the UAE government on Friday.

Close contacts of positive cases will no longer have to quarantine, but must take a PCR test every five days.

PCR testing has also been scrapped for fully vaccinated travellers. Now they only need to show a vaccine certificate with a readable QR code.

Unvaccinated travellers must present a negative PCR test result conducted within 48 hours of departure or a recovery certificate with a QR code proving they have had the virus within a month of travel.

The return of the pre-pandemic time intervals between the first and second calls to prayer at mosques has been approved by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

The first urges Muslims to come to the mosque, while the iqaamah, the second, occurs just before prayers, summoning worshippers to line up.