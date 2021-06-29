UAE weather: temperatures to surge past 40°C this week - but rain could return

Temperatures are expected to soar beyond 40°C this week. Victor Besa / The National

Temperatures will soar to the mid-40s in some parts of the country this week.

The heat will be particularly intense inland, with the mercury predicted to hit 44°C in the south on Sunday and Monday.

The coast will be slightly cooler, but still hot, with highs of about 41°C, dropping to 38°C from Tuesday.

The searing temperatures are significantly above average for April, which typically reaches about 34.5°C, according to historical data.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would be hot and hazy, with partly cloudy skies.

Winds will be moderate, and gusty at times, blowing dust and sand.

Humidity will reach a high of 70 per cent on the coast and 60 per cent inland.

The rest of the week will remain hazy, dusty and partly cloudy, with a chance of rain.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho John Cena v Triple H Matches to be announced WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, United States Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship are all due to be defended

Richard Jewell Director: Clint Eastwood Stars: Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley Two-and-a-half out of five stars

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

