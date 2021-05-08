UAE Weather: Temperature in interior to hit 40°C on Saturday

Temperatures are likely to stay in the mid-30s in many areas, though reaching 40°C with 80 per cent humidity in the interior. Pawan Singh / The National

Temperatures in the UAE will reach 40°C on Saturday.

In Dubai, the maximum is forecast to be 35°C, with Abu Dhabi a touch warmer at 36°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 37°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 29°C with 60 per cent humidity.

Temperatures in the interior are expected to reach 40°C, with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair to partly cloudy.

Low cloud will appear by morning over the east coast, with a chance of some rain clouds in the east by afternoon, with an increase in temperatures.



There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.