UAE weather: rain forecast but Abu Dhabi to reach 44°C

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2020. Hotel beaches are now open to guests at the Ramada Abu Dhabi Corniche as Covid-19 restrictions ease. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA / Standalone Reporter: none

Some parts of the country could experience rain on Wednesday, as the temperature reaches up to 48°C inland.

Abu Dhabi city will hit 44°C, while elsewhere on the coast it could be a degree higher.

Dubai's peak will be a little cooler, at 41°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicted fair to partly sunny skies, with low cloud appearing in the east over the course of the morning.

The bank of cloud could grow and bring rain over the east and the south by the afternoon.

Humidity could reach 90 per cent along the coast and islands, while inland it could hit 85 per cent.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Rising humidity overnight could result in fog and mist over some western areas.

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books