UAE weather: Interior to see a high near 50°C

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the high-40s on Saturday.

In Dubai, the maximum is forecast to reach 44°C and Abu Dhabi will see 46°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 45°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 38°C with 65 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 49°C with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be fair in general and hazy at times during the daytime.

There will be the probability of convective clouds forming by the afternoon.

The winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times Eastward.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.