UAE weather: hot and humid with sporadic clouds

Saturday will be fair in general according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Some dust is forecast during daytime and it will partly cloudy to the east.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will hover just below the 40°C mark with humidity possibly reaching 75 per cent.

Saturday night going into Sunday morning will be humid with a chance of mist over some northern areas.

Light to moderate north-westerly winds will freshen at times to the west, causing the forecast dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.