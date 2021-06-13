UAE weather: fair in general but strong winds in western areas

The weather this Sunday in the UAE will again be generally fair but with occasional dust and cloud to the east, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will hover just under the 40°C mark and humidity is forecast to reach up to 80 per cent.

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning with the probability of mist over some northern areas.

Light to moderate north-westerly winds will freshen at times causing blowing sand, particularly in western areas where windspeeds could reach 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.