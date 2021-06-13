UAE weather: fair in general but strong winds in western areas

Probability of mist in the north come Monday morning

Occasional cloud cover will be seen in some parts of the Emirates tomorrow. Pawan Singh / The National
Occasional cloud cover will be seen in some parts of the Emirates tomorrow. Pawan Singh / The National

The weather this Sunday in the UAE will again be generally fair but with occasional dust and cloud to the east, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Read More

Falcons have a long heritage in Bedouin culture and were once used to catch food. Courtesy: AdihexAbu Dhabi falcon competition judge reveals what makes perfect bird

The temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will hover just under the 40°C mark and humidity is forecast to reach up to 80 per cent.

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning with the probability of mist over some northern areas.

Light to moderate north-westerly winds will freshen at times causing blowing sand, particularly in western areas where windspeeds could reach 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Published: June 13, 2021 04:48 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Formal agreement is likely come in a session on Sunday addressed by Sir David Attenborough. Courtesy Emirates Literature Foundation

G7 backs Nature Compact to stop and reverse biodiversity loss

Europe
One of eight billboards by artist Mathilda Della Torre that aims to highlight the suffering of refugees. Buildhollywood

Designer's powerful art project shines spotlight on refugees’ plight across UK

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
Farmer Philip Hughes (left) has made a good return since buying is first crypto mining rig from supplier Josh Riddett two years ago. Courtesy Easy Crypto Hunter

How British farmers use cow manure to create new crypto coins

Energy
Most Read