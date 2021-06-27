UAE weather: Dust and sand in forecast as temperatures reach upper-40s

In Dubai, the temperature will hit a 44°C maximum and in Abu Dhabi it will be 46°C

There is blowing dust and sand in the Sunday's forecast. Rajesh Korde / The National
Temperatures across the UAE will reach the upper-40s on Sunday with some blowing dust and sand in the forecast.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 44°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 38°C with 65 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 48°C with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would be dusty and partly cloudy during daytime.

There will be low clouds appearing by morning over the East coast, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastward, extending to some internal areas by afternoon.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, becoming strong with the clouds, causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Published: June 27, 2021 04:16 AM

Most Read