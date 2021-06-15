Humidity could reach 90 per cent in areas later this week

Levels expected to drop briefly on Tuesday before rising again, say forecasters

A hazy, humid morning in Abu Dhabi. Humidity levels are set to reach 90 per cent later this week. Victor Besa / The National.
A hazy, humid morning in Abu Dhabi. Humidity levels are set to reach 90 per cent later this week. Victor Besa / The National.

There will be a brief respite from the hot and sticky weather in the UAE on Tuesday, before humidity climbs again in the following days, forecasters said.

Humidity is expected to reach up to 90 per cent in some parts in late afternoons and overnight later in the week.

Forecasters have said north-westerly winds have resulted in a rise in humidity in recent days.

The wind patterns will change on Tuesday, before reverting back later in the week – meaning more sticky nights and early mornings ahead, said Ahmed Habib, a forecaster at the National Centre of Meteorology.

“This time, starting in the summer, the temperature will increase,” he said.

Read More

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, September 22, 2020. The Sheikh Zayed Bridge is engulfed by fog on a Tuesday morning. Victor Besa/The National Section: Standalone/WeatherUAE explained: How and why does fog form in a desert?

“For the humidity, it will depend on the source of the air mass. Over the past few days, we have been affected by a north-westerly wind, which is coming from over the sea.

“If there is too much water vapour in this air mass, the humidity increases, especially in the late afternoon until morning.”

Temperatures could reach up to 42°C on the coast on Tuesday, as the wind direction changes.

“After that it will again be affected by a north-westerly wind, so the temperature will drop again on Wednesday, especially on the coast.

“But if you have a north-westerly wind, you know the relative humidity will increase," said Mr Habib. "This is the rule.”

Temperatures will remain in the high 30s on the coast throughout Thursday and Friday, before climbing to the low 40s on Saturday. It will be hotter inland, reaching up to 43°C in Al Ain on Friday.

But by the end of next week, temperatures could reach 45°C on the coast.

Wild weather in the UAE: in pictures

Published: June 15, 2021 07:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'We're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
Dubai sky line, The UAE's non-oil private sector economic growth in April  was supported by a strong rise in new business volumes and a sharp expansion in output. Getty Images

The top 10 trending destinations on TikTok: from Dubai to Istanbul

Travel
 Michelle Francis says that despite her gruelling schedule, she finds peace caring for the dogs at her sanctuary. Antonie Robertson / The National

UAE animal shelter brimming with dogs waiting to be rehomed

Environment
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn made a spectacular escape from Japan at the end of 2019, making his way by private jet to Lebanon. His accomplices have been extradited by the US to Japan and have plead guilty. Reuters

Carlos Ghosn accomplices plead guilty to helping him escape Japan

Business
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read