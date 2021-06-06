Dubai and Abu Dhabi weather: UAE set for a baking week as mercury hits 51.8°C

The Emirates looks set for a very hot week with temperatures forecast to hit 46°C in Dubai on Monday.
In Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the mercury is forecast to reach 45°C and remain in the mid-forties in the coming days.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecast maximum relative humidity to hit 85 to 90 per cent in the coastal cities, though it may be drier further inland.
Early summer temperatures have risen sharply in recent weeks, with a very humid start to June.
The country typically sees several weeks of high humidity in early and late summer - with a long dry stretch throughout July and August.
On Sunday, the weather centre recorded 51.8°C at 2.30pm in the Sweihan area of Al Ain.
The village and surrounding farmland is known as the hottest place in the country - and is often among the hottest places on the planet, including on Sunday.
On Time and Date.com, which reports global daily temperatures, Kuwait City was the hottest major urban centre on Sunday at 47°C, followed by Dubai.
The NCM forecast predicts high humidity and hazy conditions throughout the week.
Capital sweats as high humidity arrives - in pictures
Image 1 of 10
A man fishing near the Yas Iron Bridge in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National.
Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3
Producer: JAR Films
Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi
Rating: 3 star
Razmig Bedirian: Author subject to three pat downs in one week
HA Hellyer: My airport experience shows racism is systemic
James Zogby: Racial profiling as ineffective as torture tactics
Barcelona 2
Suarez (10'), Messi (52')
Real Madrid 2
Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')
Fulham 0
Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48')
Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)
Uefa Champions League final:
Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool
Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine
When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)
TV: Match on BeIN Sports
1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday
2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment
3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone
4) Try not to close the sale at night
5) Don't be rushed into a sale
6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour
Company name: Farmin
Date started: March 2019
Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: AgriTech
Initial investment: None to date
Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs
