UAE weather: hot and humid but could get hazy

The National
Oct 11, 2021

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy in the UAE on Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology reports.

Clouds over eastern areas may become convective by afternoon.

Abu Dhabi and Dhabi are forecast to see temperatures climb above the mid-thirties while humidity could reach a sweaty 90 per cent.

It will be humid at night and into Tuesday morning, with mist likely over western areas. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times, causing dust to swirl.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.

Updated: October 11th 2021, 1:01 AM
ClimateEnvironment
