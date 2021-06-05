Emirati pregnancy study reaches 10,000 participants

Na15 MAR main Little ones play in the Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi. Emirati Children’s Day is marked annually on March 15. All photos by Victor Besa / The National

A study of pregnant women in the UAE that aims to improve health outcomes for mothers and children for generations to come has recruited its 10,000th participant.

The Mutaba'ah Study, named after the Arabic word for follow-up, is the largest mother-and-child study in the UAE and will monitor the Emirati women's children until they reach at least 16 years of age.

Recruitment for the study, which takes place at hospitals in Al Ain, began four years ago and researchers have already begun to publish findings.

Quote The results highlighted the high percentage of pregnant women who are late in starting to see a doctor to follow up on their pregnancy

They have identified that many women are late seeing a doctor after becoming pregnant, and that there is a lack of knowledge about modes of delivery, such as natural birth or Caesarean section.

The principal investigator of the project, Dr Luai Ahmed, an associate professor at UAE University, described the study as "a broad platform for scientific research that will last for generations".

“In the Mutaba’ah Study, the mothers and children will be followed up closely with repeated questionnaires and data collection,” he said.

“The aim is to secure epidemiological data around maternal and child health in the country.”

The study allows researchers to relate the health outcomes of the mothers and their children to their maternal experiences and early-life exposures, providing information that will improve the well-being of both.

Longitudinal studies such as this, which involve taking repeated measures of people over time, have often yielded valuable information.

Researchers say such studies are particularly useful for analysing the long-term associations between various exposures and health outcomes, and disease development and prognosis.

The most famous is the Framingham Heart Study from the US, which began in 1948 and has yielded more than 3,000 scientific papers.

Now involving third-generation participants, the study identified key factors, including diet and exercise, that affect whether a person develops cardiovascular disease.

Improving education and baby mortality

The Mutaba’ah Study has already yielded results that are helping doctors treat pregnant Emiratis. Pawan Singh / The National

Research already published from the Mutaba'ah Study, based on results from 1,303 pregnant women, indicated that almost four in five, especially younger women or those who had previously had a Caesarean, lacked knowledge about modes of delivery.

Nearly one in five pregnant women in the UAE delivers by Caesarean, said Dr Rami Al Rifai, an associate professor at the university and an author of the research.

He said when women were better informed about Caesareans and potential complications, they less often opted for such deliveries if medically unnecessary.

“Therefore, educating women and raising their awareness may contribute to a reduction in unnecessary Caesarean section deliveries, which in turn will reduce the risks of maternal and newborn morbidity and mortality as well as saving healthcare resources,” he said.

Other research, involving 1,737 participants, indicated that women should often see a medical professional sooner after becoming pregnant.

“The results highlighted the high percentage of pregnant women who are late in starting to see a doctor to follow up on their pregnancy, which may negatively affect the pregnancy,” said Dr Ahmed.

Women who previously had at least two miscarriages were more likely to suffer from adverse pregnancy outcomes.

“Such results call for a doubling of the effort to strengthen mothers’ awareness of the importance of early follow-up of pregnancy, and to increase medical attention and support for those who have suffered a previous pregnancy loss,” said Dr Ahmed.

While the Mutaba'ah Study will follow children until they are 16, it may continue to collect data when they are older, reflecting its aim of being a long-term project.

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

Abu Dhabi World Pro 2019 remaining schedule: Wednesday April 24: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 11am-6pm Thursday April 25: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 11am-5pm Friday April 26: Finals, 3-6pm Saturday April 27: Awards ceremony, 4pm and 8pm

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

